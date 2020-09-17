General

Construction of an industrial village has gained pace at Jorayal rural municipality-2, Budar despite the prevalence of coronavirus transmission in the district.

The physical infrastructure is being built for the industrial village in the area in line with the government’s decision to set up the industrial village at Dharapani, Budar. The industrial village is being constructed in the plot stretching over 50 ropanis. Preparation is underway to further acquire 500 ropanis considering the establishment of potential industries.

The Government of Nepal’s Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies and Jorayal rural municipality had signed a memorandum of understanding some six months ago for the declaration of industrial village. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal