Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Lekhraj Bhatta has said the government has planned to provide re-financing for the operation of the industries closed after Covid-19 impact. Minister Bhatta said this while addressing the 12th annual general meeting of Nepal Federation of Brick Industries here Thursday.

“Discussion is underway to re-finance the industries that suffered much due to Covid-19 pandemic. The State bears the responsibility to resume such industries that prop up national economy,” Minister Bhatt said, adding that the tax in industrial sector would be implemented via one door.

On a different note, the Minister who is also the leader of ruling NCP, argued that the House of Representatives (HoR) had to be dissolved because the government was not allowed to work by the leaders from within the party. The election will be held on the date announced by the government, he asserted.

According to him, HoR dissolution is not a new phenomenon and there was no point in casting doubt on election. There is a tradition that government dissolves parliament when it is obstructed from smooth function, he reminded, urging everyone to be positive on it.

At a time when the farmers have been protesting against the foreign investment in agriculture, Minister Bhatta observed that the protest might have emerged due to misunderstanding. “Government is importing only technology not foreign investment in agriculture. Import and use of technology will reduce investment cost,” he explained.

More than 250 representatives from across the country participated in the AGM which runs for three days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal