The Birgunj Metropolitan City has begun tightening the noose against those industries polluting the Sirsiya River in the locality.

Five industries have been fined for not paying heeds to the repeated warnings from the Metropolitan City for contaminating the river.

Each industry was fined Rs 300,000 for causing pollution. Videos of people worshipping in the polluted River during the last Chhat Puja and locals expressing displeasure over it were all over the social networking sites which later came to the knowledge of the local administration.

The Metropolitan City, thus, took action against the Global Leather Industry, Arnika Processing Industry, Shree Siddi Textiles, Moriam Leather Industry at ward no 21 and Durga Pulp and Paper in ward no 32.

All these industries are situated at Birgunj-Pathalaiya Industrial Corridor. Letters have been sent to these industries to submit the penalty within a week, said Laxmi Prasad Poudel, the Chief Administrative Officer of the Metropolitan City.

These industries were penalized as per the Protection of Environment and Natural Resource Act-2077 BS.

Mayor of Birgunj Rajesh Man Singh dubbed the Sirsiya River as a 'lifeline' to Birgunj city and warned that the city would continue keeping an eye over those trying to sully the purity of the river.

Due to river pollution, people from over a dozen villages such as Simara, Ramauli in Bara district, Sirsiya, Tajpur, Ramgadhawa in Parsa district, Ramban, Ashokbatika, Bindabasini among others in Birgunj Metropolitan City have been adversely affected.

Source: National News Agency -RSS