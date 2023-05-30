Trading

Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Ramesh Rijal today observed the photo exhibition entitled "Our Culture: Our Heritage" organized at the Rastriya Samacahar Samiti (RSS) Central Office at Bhadrakali.

The photo exhibition is organized to commemorate the 16th Republic Day, 2080 BS. Seventy-seven photos depicting the religious, social and cultural milieu of the nation taken by RSS photo journalists and disseminated by the news agency are on display.

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma inaugurated the exhibition on May 25. The exhibition is open from 7 am to 7 pm.

Former President Bidya Devi Bhandari observed the exhibition on May 28.

RSS Executive Chair Dharmendra Jha presented a token of love to Minister Rijal on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal