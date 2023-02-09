Trading

Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Damodar Bhandari, has said the government was moving ahead with a determination to transform national challenges into opportunities.

He said that the government was serious for the promotion of the industrial sector. During a programme organised by the Kailali Chamber of Commerce in his honour today in Dhangadhi, the Minister said the cooperation from the private sector would be sought to revive some of the sick industries.

Bhandari was of the opinion that more areas of industrial potentialities should be explored with a focus on the Sudurapschim Province for new achievements ahead. Stating that prompt service delivery was the priority of the government, the Minister assured that the incumbent government would reflect its dedications to good governance in its policies and actions.

He went on to say that subordinate bodies under the Ministry had been already directed to explore and asses specific potentialities in the specific areas. “Darchula suggests the mining of copper and lead, Baitadi has iron mining and other districts may have many more potentialities and we have prioritized these probabilities.”

According to the Minister, a dry port based in Dodhara Chandani of Kanchanpur would be brought into operation soon. As he shared, the observation of the dry port would take place in the presence of the Prime Minister on February 13 and remaining construction works would be completed soon.

Source: National News Agency Nepal