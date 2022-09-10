General

Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Dilendra Prasad Badu along with a team has arrived Darchula district headquarters Khalanga carrying a package of relief materials.

Minister Badu was accompanied by Sudurpaschim Province Internal Affairs and Law Minister Rana Bahadur Rawal and Minister for Forest and Environment Man Bahadur Dhami.

The team reached the district headquarters with relief materials via Nepal Army helicopter.

Those losing lives in the landslide triggered by incessant rain since last Friday night have been identified. Among the identified are Nandarm Bohora, 75, of Mahakali Municipality-2, Mulla, Manmati Karki, 35, a resident of Mahakali-3, Dungi, Janaki Thagunna, 35, 15-year-old Dhanuli Thagunna and Mohanram Paki, 45, of Naugad Rural Municipality-1.

Landslide-injured Ram Singh Thagunna, Bira Thagunna, Faguli Thagunna and Jaya Bahadur Thagunna were airlifted to the District Hospital and are undergoing treatment there.

Tenty-year-old lactating mother Harina Mahar was sent to Dhangadhi via Nepal Army helicopter when her treatment was not possible at district hospital, shared Assistant Chief District Officer Hemanti Saud.

Five locals including three women and two men lost their lives to landslide. Eight local residents, including five women and three men were injured in the disaster. At least 10 people are still missing.

Search of the disappeared is underway, the district police office said.

As many as 263 cattle of the locals buried to death in the landslide. At least nine vehicles, including six jeeps, a car, a tractor and an excavator went missing in the incident.

Likewise, 42 houses were completely damaged and nine houses witnessed partial damages.

Information Officer at the District Police Office, Lokendra Bahadur Singh informed that forty houses are still reeling under crisis.

The landslide has taken away the Dasharath Primary School at Mahakali-3. Flood has also caused full damages to the Dungi Power House at Mahakali-3.

The flood and landslide have fully damaged two suspension bridges and a motor-able bridge. Similarly, the district headquarters Khalanga has witnessed acute crisis of drinking water.

According to Balbir Thagunna, a local, there has been acute shortage of drinking water since this morning and to its response the Nepal Army has eased the locals for fetching water from its barrack.

As informed, the Nepal Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and local have teamed up to step up rescue, relief and search operations in the site. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal