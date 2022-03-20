business, Trading

The Embroidery and Garment Association (EGA) Pokhara, which has been selling gift items to tourists, is going to organize a tour of its industries to the tourism entrepreneurs.

Chairperson of the EGA Pokhara, Bishwaraj Pokharel, shared that the tourist sites and industries are being observed with promotion of Nepal Tourism Board with the objective of providing information about the production process of goods produced by the embroidery and garment industry along with observing the tourist destinations of Eastern Nepal.

Stating that the gift items brought by local and foreign tourists from Pokhara is of special importance, he said that EGA has been organizing the sale and distribution of embroidery and garment products since its inception. According to him, there are 23 participants including tourism entrepreneurs and media persons in the three-day observation tour starting from today.

The embroidery and garment products make Nepal known to the world, which are prepared as per the liking of the tourists," former president of EGA Pokhara, Krishna Kumar Shrestha.

Likewise, former chair of the Pokhara Tourism Council Chiranjeevi Pokharel said that it was necessary to increase tourism activities for the revival of Corona-affected tourism sector. He said that the observation of tourist destinations and industries in Eastern Nepal would send a positive message to the tourism sector.

Source: National News Agency Nepal