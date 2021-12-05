Trading

Chairperson of Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) Nepal, Upendra Yadav, has said prosperity is eluded as long as discrimination and inequality exist in the country. Chairperson Yadav said it while inaugurating a seminar on 'Current status of Dalit community: Problems and solution' at Baridbas, Mahottari on Sunday.

The ethnic discrimination and inequality prevailing in the country must be eliminated to ensure prosperity and development, he said, stressing the need for elevating the financial status of Dalit community.

According to him, once the skills, art and cultures of Dalit community are promoted, it paves way for their prosperity. The State should pay attention to this end. He further argued as long as the country adopts Vedic culture, the prosperity is impossible.

The seminar was organized jointly by the Ministry of Social Development of Province 2, Dalit Development Committee, and Innovative Research and Development. The event was attended by active Dalit social workers, according to Binod Kumar Bishwokarma.

Source: National News Agency Nepal