As of March 17, 2020, the United States Embassy in Kathmandu, Nepal is cancelling routine Diversity Visa and nonimmigrant visa appointments. We will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time. The MRV fee is valid and may be used for a visa application in the country where it was purchased within one year of the date of payment. If you have an urgent matter and need to travel immediately, please follow the guidance provided at support-nepal@ustraveldocs.com to request an emergency appointment.

Please note there are travel restrictions for certain countries. Please visit https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/ea/covid-19-information.html and read the section “Presidential Proclamations Regarding Novel Coronavirus” for more information.

Source: US Embassy in Nepal