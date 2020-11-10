education, Science & Technology

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Parbat Gurung has said that the task of laying the optical fibre cable would be completed in stipulated date.

While inspecting the office of the Nepal Tele Communication Authority here on Tuesday, Minister Gurung argued that the government would support the project with high priority as it would ensure high speed internet services to all. The task is underway at Province 1, 2 Bagmati and Karnali. Similarly, it was forwarded at Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces too.

Though the contract with United Telecom was scrapped, the process is in limbo after Supreme Court’s stay order not to implement the contract. The authority had terminated contract after the contractors failed to complete task in time.

Minister Gurung also opined to strictly monitor the news that creates rumour and are not registered. He also opined to reach the quality internet to all schools as physical classes were not practical in this hour.

He said that the authority had effective role to implement clean feed policy as it may face problems in implementing. Minister Gurung on the occasion also directed the authority to prepare long-term strategy.

Similarly, secretary at the Ministry Hari Prasad Basyal also opined to complete the task as contracted on work execution contract maintaining the quality in telecommunication sectors.

On the occasion, authority chair Purushottam Khanal briefed about the activities and tasks of the office to the minister.

Source: National News Agency Nepal