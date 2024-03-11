INLS World Literature Conference concludes in Portugal

_: The 8th World Literature Conference of the International Nepali Literary Society (INLS) concluded in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal on Sunday. The three-day conference ended with an eight-point Lisbon Declaration, emphasizing on the need to protect and promote Nepali language and literature worldwide. The promotion of Nepali language and literature and the implementation of Nepali language schools in the diaspora were also discussed during the conference. More than 100 representatives from 40 chapters around the world including scholars of Nepali language, literature and culture, writers, linguists, artists, culture experts, creators, and literati gathered in the international literature conference. On this occasion, the Navaratna Award was presented to Britain-based writers Maya Gurung and Dr Sangeeta Swechha. Central President of the Society Govardhan Pooja, BOT President Padam Bishwakarma, Advisor Rohini Sharma, Past Presidents Mohan Sitaula, Puru Subedi, Vice President Rajendra Shrestha, General Secretary Bimala Niraula, NRNA ICC Secretary Bhim KC, ICC Member Rajkumar Thapa, Founder President of INLS Portugal KJ Rai, NRNA President of Portugal Umesh Khadka, and others speakers expressed their views on various aspects of Nepali language and literature. The conference has played a significant role in making Nepali language and literature global, with a call to further expand, protect and promote Nepali language and literature in the diaspora, said INLS President Pooja. Source: National News Agency Nepal