Trading

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale has said that the day of people in Sudur Paschim having to go to the airport to board a plane after inquiring about the status of flights in Kathmandu is over.

Laying the foundation stone for the construction of terminal building, baggage handling system, water fountain, canteen and gate at Geta Airport in Dhangadhi, Kailali on Saturday, he said that the situation where passengers from Sudur Paschim have to get information from Kathmandu on whether the plane arrives or not is over. "The rule that the first flight should begun from the place where the airlines company has proposed as the base station has come into effect. Hence, the first flight will now be from Dhangadhi. There is no need to ask Kathmandu whether the aircraft will arrive."

Informing that the decision for the airlines company to begin their first flight from its base station will be implemented with effect from July 27, Minister Ale said that now the first flight will also be operated from Geta Airport.

Minister Ale shared that efforts have been taken to make Geta Airport of international standard. He urged the contractors to complete the construction work on time as Rs. 1 billion has been allocated from internal sources for the construction of these structures.

Source: National News Agency Nepal