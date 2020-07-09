Key Issues

Home Secretary MaheshworNeupane has conferred insignia to newly appointed Inspector General (IG) of Nepal Police, ShaileshThapa at a programme organized at the Home Ministry this morning.

The government promoted Thapa to the post of IGP after incumbent IGP Thakur Prasad Gyawali retired from Wednesday due to 30-year-service limit.

On the occasion, Neupane expressed the belief that the police organization would achieve high professionalism during the term of IGP Thapa. Urging to become strict in course of enforcing the laws, he directed the police organization to ‘hit’ against wrong tendency.

Home Secretary Neupane stressed the need of citizen-friendly behaviour in police organization as the organization needs to remain in contact with people.He also directed the police officers to adopt zero tolerance in crime investigation.

On the occasion, newly appointed IGP Thapa said that he is always committed for selfless service of country, people and government.

He expressed the belief that he would fulfill duty and responsibility determined by the laws honestly, adding that he would involve wholeheartedly to create environment to carry out activities for the welfare of the organization being above the personal interest.

IGP Thapa shared, “Stern action will be taken against those police personnel involved to defame the organisation.”

He also committed to take adjustment work in the police organisation to the right conclusion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal