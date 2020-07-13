General

The reconstruction of earthquake-devastated historically important Bhairabidevi Temple in Nuwakot has come to a final stage.

The installation of gold-corrugated copper roof has begun in the temple.

Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation and Department of Archaeology jointly took the bid for the reconstruction of the archeologically spectacular temple at the cost of Rs 45.9 million.

Though the reconstruction got delayed than the set target, it has now come to a final stage, informed Park patron and Nuwakot Palace Surveillance Office chief Arjun Prasad Fuyal.

The upper part of the temple roof would be gold corrugated while the lower part would be embellished with tiles, he added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal