General

Integrated efforts of all government and non-

government entities concerned can be the crucial means of strengthening the

anti-tobacco campaign for protecting many people from various non

communicable diseases from both active and passive smoking.

Utmost emphasis should be given on highlighting health and other risks

associated with tobacco use apart from advocating for effective policy to cut

tobacco consumption.

Administrative officials and law enforcers came up with the observation while

addressing a post-rally discussion in the city today.

Divisional and District administrations jointly organised the meeting at the

office conference hall of Divisional Commissioner in observance of the World

No Tobacco Day-2023.

This year's theme of the day is "Grow Food, Not Tobacco". This theme aims to

raise awareness about alternative crop production and marketing opportunities

for tobacco farmers and encourage them to grow sustainable, nutritious crops.

Commissioner of Rajshahi division GSM Jafarullah addressed the meeting as

chief guest with Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ahmed in the chair.

Additional Commissioner Dr Mokshed Ali welcomed the participants giving an

illustration on aspects of the Day.

Imposing restrictions on smoking in public places and transports is very

important for protecting many non-smokers from various non-communicable

diseases caused by smoking.

Use of tobacco items causes many non-communicable diseases like cancer, heart

disease, stroke, diabetes, tuberculosis and chronic respiratory disorder.

Divisional Director of Local Government Enamul Haque, Additional Commissioner

Imtiaz Hossain, Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police

Shamsun Nahar, Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police Naresh Chakma

and Deputy Director of Department of Narcotics Control Alamgir Hossain also

spoke.

Commissioner Jafarullah highlighted the risks of tobacco on health and called

for full-length enforcement of the tobacco control law to cut tobacco use in

the country.

He urged all to take comprehensive measures to raise voice against tobacco

use to build a tobacco-free society.

Commissioner Zafarullah also said the government has amended the law to make

it more stringent because of growing tobacco use in the country. As per the

law, the selling of cigarettes to those below 18 has been banned.

He said mobile courts should be conducted against all sorts of violations of

the law, adding that all the district administrations should supplement Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina's announcement of freeing the country from tobacco use

by 2040.

The Health Sector of Dhaka Ahsania Mission Consortium (DAMC) also observed

the day here today through a rally and discussion meeting.

Kobir Hossain, Abdur Razzak, Muhammad Kamruzzaman and Mahamudul Hasan from

DAMC, among others, addressed the meeting disseminating their expertise on

the issue.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha