General

Kathmandu Valley Development Authority has begun preparing integrated master plan for development of the Kathmandu Valley comprising three districts.

This plan is included in the annual plan and programme of the government in the ongoing fiscal year as well. The Nest Jiyocon Paragon JV has been awarded contract for preparing integrated masterplan, said Authority’s information officer engineer Saurav Dhakal.

Dhakal was confident that Kathmandu Valley could be made green clean and beautiful after implementation of the masterplan while all 18 municipalities within the Valley will feel more convenient to deliver.

The local level in those municipalities will be responsibility to implement the masterplan too, the Authority said.

A total of Rs 90 million has been allocated for preparing integrated masterplan that commenced a month ago. The deadline for preparing masterplan is 15 months from the time of commencement, according to the Authority.

Source: National News Agency Nepal