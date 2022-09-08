General

The Inter-Province Review Seminar-2079 BS has stressed on the need of the province level to formulate laws promoting federalism. The two-day seminar concluded on Wednesday in Hile, Dhankuta.

The seminar also arrived at a conclusion that the federal parliament should promptly formulate the required laws included in the list of common rights of the federation and the province, including the Federal Civil Service Act, with clear division of works at the various tiers, thereby facilitating the right of the local level and provinces to formulate their own laws.

Similarly, the seminar stressed on promoting federalism, on the need of cooperation, coexistence and coordination for bringing uniformity on the management methodology and their works by the federal parliament, the Province Assembly and the local levels and on making the province assembly committees effective.

It has likewise underscored on coordination among the federation, provinces and local levels in implementing the federalism, on completing the construction of physical infrastructures in the province capitals at the earliest for promoting federalism and on the need of the provinces to focus their attention to formulate and implement laws related to the civil service, local service, the police service and revenue. It also called on the federal parliament secretariat to make provision for a contact office for the Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the Province Assembly.

The seminar made a decision to form a taskforce to make a study of the role of the federal parliament and the province assemblies in the promotion of federalism, their achievements, problems and challenges and the way ahead, and prepare a report on this along with the recommendations.

The Lumbini Province Secretariat has been asked to coordinate the taskforce comprising the province assembly secretary, the representatives of the federal parliament and experts.

National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina was also present on the occasion.

The Speakers and deputy speakers of all the seven provinces, the secretaries of the province assemblies and the secretary of the federal parliament attended the seminar.

Source: National News Agency Nepal