The Supreme Court has issued an interim order in the name of the government not to stop home delivery of goods and services during the prohibitory period.

A bench of Justices—Sapana Malla and Dr Kumar Chundal today issued the interim order in this regard. The order reads, “Do not stop sale and distribution through online and home delivery service provider companies and online service from providing service by maintaining social distancing, using sanitizer and PPE until the finalization of the case.”

Source: National News Agency Nepal