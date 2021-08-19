General

The Supreme Court has issued an interim order in the name of the government to immediately make arrangements through the Nepali Embassy in the UK to save the life of retired Gurkha soldiers who are staging a fast-unto-death in London.

A single bench of Justice Deepak Kumar Karki today issued the order asking the government to make necessary arrangements for the protection of the lives of Nepali citizens Dhan Bahadur Gurung, Gyan Raj Rai and Pushpa Rana Ghale.

The order was issued after hearing a writ petition filed by Advocate Sanjay Adhikari where the Government of Nepal, the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were named as the defendants.

The ex-Gurkha soldiers have been making various demands from time to time demanding salary and pension from the British government in par with their British counterparts.

Source: National News Agency Nepal