The government has decided to shut down the international border until October 16.

Sharing the Cabinet decisions on Tuesday, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Gyawali, also spokesperson of the government, shared that 12- border points adjoining India were opened for Nepali to return home.

He added that the 10 border points were open and now two additional posts in Pashupatinagar and Khalanga of Darchula have been added with the cabinet's decision on Monday.

Similarly, Nepal-China border point in Rasuwa district will also remain open.

Source: National News Agency Nepal