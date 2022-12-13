General

An international conference has begun in Mahendranagar in Kanchanpur district.

Organised by the Sudurpaschim University in cooperation with the Britain-Nepal Academic Council and the Oxford University, the three-day conference will focus on exploring potentiality, art, culture and development of Sudurpaschim Province, said the University vice chancellor Amma Raj Joshi.

Professors and researchers from various nine countries are scheduled to present their research papers.

“As many as 76 research papers in various nine categories will be presented, and participants can attend the event physically and online,” he said.

Issues ranging from those relating to art, culture, economy, society and politics of the Sudurpaschim Province will be discussed in the conference, he said. “Many potentialities in the region are awaiting exploration.”

As many as 416 participants from home and foreign countries including professors from various nine foreign countries have participated in the forum, said Krishna Adhikari, a representative of the Council.

Source: National News Agency Nepal