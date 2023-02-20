General

International flights at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) that were briefly affected due to server downtime have been regular, said the airport office. A network outage at the TIA affected flights for around one hour and 15 minutes, said the TIA Spokesperson Teknath Sitaula.

"TIA service was affected for one hour and 15 minutes due to server downtime. Flights became regular at 2:35 pm," he said. As a result of server down, aircraft could not take off in particular, thus affecting passengers, he said. The TIA witnessed a network outage time and again affecting international flights.

Source: National News Agency Nepal