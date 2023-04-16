General

A three-day International Manaskhanda Conference began here on Saturday.

The event is organised with a view to exploring ways for integrated socio-economic development between the Sudurpaschim Province and the Uttarakhand, India by promoting mutual connectivity.

During the event, the participants stressed the need for historic exploration of Manaskhanda by connecting the both neighours through multiple dimensions such as religion, culture, geography and economy.

Inaugurating the event, Sudurpaschim Province Chief Minister Kamal Bahadur Shah said the conference would provide a map for the socio-economic development of the Manaskhanda Corridor that connects Sudurpaschim to the Uttarakhand.

He echoed the need of mutual coordination for the utilization of water resources, and the promotion of religious tourism.

The Chief Minister was of the view of collective actions for the socio-economic and cultural development of the Manaskhanda Corridor with the proper utilization of available natural resources.

According to him, mutual coordination and cooperation are needed to find ways for proper utilization of water resources in the Sudurpaschim and for connectivity infrastructure development.

"We and the people in the Manaskhanda share cultural similarities and our effort be for further enhancing economic ties being based on the same ground," he said, presenting an idea of promoting hydropower project based in rivers in Sudurpaschim on joint venture and exporting power to the entire Asian market.

As said by Sudurpaschim former Chief Minister Rajendra Singh Rawal on the occasion, Sudurpashim and Uttarakhand share social, communal and cultural similarities though they are geographically different and the similarities have contributed to further consolidating the ties between the two countries.

International Cooperation Council Chair Shyam Pandey was of the view of exploring ways for the development of Manaskhanda Corridor by analyzing its cultural, religious, agricultural and livelihood aspects.

According to Acharya Ghanshyam Lekhak, the Manaskhanda point connecting Uttarakhand of India and the Sudurpaschim Province Nepal has its mythical presence. As per the Skanda Puran, a religious scripture of the Hindus, the area from Nanda Peak in Kumaun to Kakgiri (Kagmara Pass) in Karnali is described as the Manaskhanda area.

The conference was organised by the Sudurpaschim University in collaboration with the Council, the Kumaun University, the Nepal-India Cooperation Forum and the Mahakali Sahitya Manch.

Academicians of Nepal and India presented working papers on different topics including ancient and archeological corridor, religious tourism, rights and security of pilgrims and the 'temple economy'. The conference will run for three days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal