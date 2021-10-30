General

Mandip Gurung, an international mountain guide, who developed altitude sickness has been airlifted to Kathmandu from Lukla today.

The search and rescue team that had flown to Mera Peak (6,470m) to search missing expedition team member Chheten Sherpa took Gurung to Kathmandu after his health deteriorated.

On Saturday morning, Gurung was airlifted to Lukla from Khare Village, nearby Mera Peak in Solukhumbu district. He was being treated at Pasang Lhamu-Nicole Niquille Hospital.

According to Adventure Victory's proprietor Laxman Mission Karki, Gurung was airlifted to Kathmandu after his health did not improve.

He is currently being treated at Hams Hospital with support from ventilator, Karki said.

A well-equipped international rescue team reached Mera Peak area on October 26 to search for missing Sherpa, 29, from Dudhkunda Municipality-3 in Solukhumbu district.

He was a part of the expedition team who had gone to climb Mera Peak for tourism promotion. A total of 10 people were stranded in the snow following a sudden change in weather upon their return Mera Peak summit.

All the members of the expedition team including support staffs were rescued to safety except Chhetan Sherpa. The whereabouts of Sherpa is still unknown.

The rescue team will conduct search and rescue operation for missing Sherpa on Sunday for the last time, according to Karki.

Source: National News Agency Nepal