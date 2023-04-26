General

International Noise Awareness Day-2023 was observed in the district to make people aware about the noise pollution.

This year the theme of the day was 'Safe Hearing, Safe Life' (Surakkhita Sroba?, Surakkhita Jibon).

Marking the day, a rally was brought out from the circuit house premises of the district which paraded the important streets and ended at the conference room of the deputy commissioner office this morning.

After the rally, a discussion was held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner office.

Department of Environment of Naogaon organized the programme in collaboration with district administration.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Mehdi Hasan addressed the function as the chief guest with Assistant Director of Environment Directorate of the district Md. Malin Miah was in the chair.

Superintendent of Police Muhammad Rashidul Haque, Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Munir Ali Akand and Chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Alhaj Md. Rafiqul Islam addressed the function as special guests.

Among others, Naogaon Government College Principal Professor Nazmul Hasan and retired Principal Professor Mohammad Shariful Islam Khan also spoke.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha