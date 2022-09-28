General

A corner meet has been organized in the capital to mark the International Day for Universal Access to Information on Wednesday morning.

Right to Information Federation hosted the event ‘Street-based Information Dissemination Programme’ to remind the public agencies about their obligations and citizens to demand information of their need in implementing the constitutionally-guaranteed fundamental right.

“We call for the government to seriously propel RTI agenda to build an informed citizenry and deliver better governance”, said RTI Federation National Chairperson Umid Bagchand.

On the occasion, a group of RTI activists, information requesters, journalists and consumer rights advocates had distributed RTI awareness materials to the pedestrians.

Also on the same occasion, the National Information Commission (NIC) of Nepal is marking the day today. NIC has organized a national seminar entitled ‘Artificial Intelligence, e-governance and access to information’ to observe the day today.

On 17 November 2015, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared 28 September as International Day for Universal Access to Information. Nepal had enacted Right to Information Act in 2007 to implement the constitutional mandate to ensure citizens with their access to information.

Source: National News Agency Nepal