The International Coordination Council, Portugal of Kaski Adarsha Samaj is effortful to establishing its distinct identity in the social service sector.

The Council was established in 2017 by a group of Kaski-born people here with the objective of contributing to the holistic development of the society.

Its activities are diverse and cover a wider scope: such as poor and merit-based scholarship facilities, assistance to Kaski people affected by disaster, development of sports, conducting social awareness campaign and other humanitarian works.

A revolving fund named 'Adarsha Educational Revolving Fund' has been set up to provide scholarship for school children.

According to society chair and fund coordinator Sita Baral, in the first phase, the society will reach 50 students of four rural municipalities and one metropolis with the scholarship scheme.

The society will be investing Rs 2.5 million to build a service centre (shelter home) with the capacity of accommodating 50 people at once, targeting poor, helpless and senior citizens. The society plans to build the facility on 25 ropanis of land (one ropani is equivalent to 508.74 square meters) owned by the Purano Chaur Community Forest Consumers' Committee at Pokhara metropolis-26 in the next two years. People with good economic status will be charged 50 percent for using its service and it will be free for those with low socio economic status.

According to society's investment board has been formed under the chair of council founding chair Purna Timilsina. The board to be formed under the joint-venture will have the capital of Rs 500 million.

