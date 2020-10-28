education, Science & Technology

Nepal Telecom Pokhara office has set up phone and internet facility at Mardi mountain. A telephone tower was set up at high camp located at an altitude of 3,550 meter in Machhapuchchhre Rural Municpality-8.

Office chief Narendraman Singh Maharjan informed that the 2G and 3G mobile service was begun with solar system as there was no electricity. The 'omni antenna' has been installed there. Mardi mountain is famous for trekking area. The base camp of Mardi peak which is at the height of 4,500 meter is the popular destination for the trekkers.

A tourism entrepreneur Sudip Gautam observed the telephone and internet facility has also benefitted the tourists and entrepreneurs around the base camp of Annapurna and Machhapuchhre peaks.

Source: National News Agency Nepal