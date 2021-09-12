education, Science & Technology

Internet penetration in the country has reached 102 per cent population in the country, according to a report of the Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA).

The state-owned NTA prepared the report being based on population projection (2011-2030).

The report was prepared by assuming Nepal's population to be 29.87 million.

As per the NTA report, almost 31 million population is connected to internet facility till the end of the last fiscal year.

The report further states that mobile internet has the largest contribution to the internet penetration in the country. Till July 15, the contribution of mobile internet alone is 76.03 per cent while 3G internet service has its access to more than 12.89 million population.

Among them, the users of Nepal Telecom are the largest contributors as their number is 10.04 million followed by 2.46 million Ncell users.

The contribution of fixed broadband is 25.66 per cent with 700,285 users of ADSL and more than 727,000 FTTH internet users.

Likewise, the number of 4G service users has increased in the recent days.

The NTA stated that the number of 4G users is almost 10 million till the end of the last fiscal year (July 15, 2021).

It is said that Nepal Telecom has 4.74 million 4G users and the number of NT users has increased sharply lately.

Likewise, Ncell has more than 5 million 4G users while the number of 4G users of Smart Telecom is 166,000.

Source: National News Agency Nepal