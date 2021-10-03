Science & Technology

Internet service in most of the areas across the country including the Kathmandu Valley has been affected after the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has launched a drive to remove internet cables from utility poles used by internet service providers (ISPs).

The NEA and ISPs have been at loggerheads after the former increased rental charges for utility poles used by ISPs. The NEA has blamed that ISPs have yet to clear longstanding arrears for using utility poles.

It through a notice has asked ISPs time and again to clear the arrears. It had been warning to remove internet cables from utility poles if ISPs continued to ignore their calls and failed to clear the arrears until October 1, said the NEA.

The Federation of Computer Association Nepal (CAN Federation) has protested NEA’s move to remove internet cables. Internet service has been affected in areas including Kathmandu, Bharatpur, Butwal, Biratnagar, Dhankuta, Dharan, Taplejung, Khadichaur and Dhangadhi after NEA removed internet cables, according to a statement issued today by the CAN Federation.

The CAN Federation has been demanding with the Nepal Telecommunications Authority to increase internet prices by Rs 150 to Rs 300 per subscriber. “But our demand has been ignored so far,” according to the statement issued by CAN Federation General Secretary Narayan Thapa.

Source: National News Agency Nepal