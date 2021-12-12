General

Telephone and internet services have been shut down at Kolti area of Bajura district for the past two days.

The services were disrupted since the repeater tower of Nepal Telecom was damaged with the thunderbolt. Daily works in private and government offices were affected for two days since the disruption of the services.

A technical team has already arrived at Bajura from Dadheldhura district to fix the problem and resume the telecommunications services.

A group of local media persons had recently submitted a memorandum to the District Administration Office and Nepal Telecom Office in the district headquarters, complaining that the internet facility in the district headquarters Martadi was poor.

Source: National News Agency Nepal