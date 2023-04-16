General

Newly appointed Foreign Minister NP Saud has said government would continue intimate relations with neighbours.

Assuming the office at Foreign Ministry on Sunday, Minister Saud reminded that Nepal is a peaceful country and has harmonious and peaceful relations with all other countries since historical time. "In the days to come, Nepal continues intimate relations with all countries and neighbours, thereby making Nepal a country known as a peaceful and democratic one.

Earlier, the Minister was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the President today itself.

Source: National News Agency Nepal