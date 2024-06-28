Int’l agencies to cooperate for children’s rights



Kathmandu: The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and the Asia Pacific Joining Forces (AJF) have committed cooperation for the rights and welfare of children in the SAARC region.

The SAARC and AJF discussed numerous issues surrounding the rights and welfare of children and youths during an interaction on ‘Children’s Rights in SAARC Region’ held in the federal capital on Friday.

National Director of Plan International Nepal, Ram Kishan, who participated in the interaction, said that the issues of violence against children, child marriage, and the impact of climate change on children warrant attention in the region.

According to him, both SAARC and AJF expressed their solidarity to work together in areas like the rights of children and youths in the region, ending child marriage, and raising awareness.

“Around 650 million girls around the world are married before 18. The phenomenon is the highest in South and Southeast Asia. In South Asia alone, around 45 percent girls are found marrie

d before 18,” Director Kishan reminded.

More than 40 representatives from Save the Children, Child Fund International Sri Lanka, SOS Children’s Village Nepal, Terre de Hommes Netherlands, Terre de Hommes Germany, World Vision Nepal, CRC Asia, Plan International and others participated in the event.

Source: National News Agency RSS