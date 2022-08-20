General

The international communities in Nepal including the country representatives of the United Nations (UN) have extended their best wishes for the success of Nepal's unique model of peace process.

Paying a courtesy call on CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' at his resident at Khumaltar in Lalitpur today, the international communities wished for the success of the peace process.

Present in the meeting were UN's Resident Coordinator in Nepal, Richard Howard, ambassadors of Australia, Germany, Switzerland and European Union to Nepal, who assured their positive support and goodwill for the peace process which is in the process of conclusion, according to a press note issued by Chair Dahal's Secretariat.

Stating that Nepal's peace process was led by Nepalis and is 'unique' in nature, the visiting delegation of international organizations expressed their concern about the cases of serious violation of human rights and the rights of victims' to appeal for justice, read the press note.

Dahal, in response, expressed his gratitude towards the international communities' collective concerns and best wishes towards near-ending peace process.

Citing the positive contribution of the international communities and the UN in Nepal's peace process, Dahal, also former Prime Minister, assured the visiting delegation that the coalition government is working to conclude the remaining works of peace process in Nepal.

He also expressed his confidence that the peace process would be concluded since talks on the Comprehensive Peace Accord and seriousness towards transitional justice were held at political level as well as paying attention on verdict of the Supreme Court, victim's voices and international concerns.

Source: National News Agency Nepal