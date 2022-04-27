Human Rights, legal-Judicial

The Department of Immigration has initiated investigation against 22 Chinese nationals on suspicion of carrying out illegal activities.

Department's Immigration Officer, Manohar Thapa said investigation has been initiated against them on suspicion of carrying out other activities while arriving here on business visa. Twenty-one of the 22 Chinese citizens hold business visa while the visa term of another one has expired, he said.

According to him, the Chinese citizens were held some days back and were released on the condition that they will present themselves when required. However, investigation against them is underway.

The process has been started for deporting the one Chinese whose visa term has expired while investigation is on regarding whether the remaining ones were involved in trade and business or not.

Source: National News Agency Nepal