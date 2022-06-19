Trading

Security Boards of Nepal (SEBON) employees union has said some of investors' demands are out of the Board jurisdiction.

Giving its official views in regard with a protest launched demanding reforms in the securities market for the past few days, the union made it clear that some demands are addressable only from the efforts of other regulatory bodies of financial market and the Ministry of Finance.

Union chair Raju Bahadur GC and senior vice chair Gaurav Bista today issued a press note to this regard. They however urged the Board to recognize demands that are addressable by it. The union also wants the government to address the voices of investors. It has also sought a safe working atmosphere for the SEBON staff.

"The Board has just got its new leadership and it has been effortful to patch up the problem, the statement said," adding that the union has taken seriously a protest underway on the office premises.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS