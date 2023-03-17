Trading

Police have arrested investors who went to the Bhadrakali-based Nepal Stock Exchange (NEPSE) to stage sit-in protest today.

A group of investors came to the NEPSE building for picketing, demanding implementation of the recommendation report on capital market prepared by the taskforce coordinate by Shivaraj Shrestha, erstwhile deputy governor the Nepal Rastra Bank.

According to Deependra Shrestha, Police Inspector at the Police Circle, Anamnagar, they held three investors who staged sit-in protest in the prohibited area of the NEPSE building.

The arrested ones were Tilak Koirala, Nayan Bastola and Arjun Koirala.

Although NEPSE's company secretary Murahari Parajuli urged the protesting investors to attend a discussion meeting with him and other NEPSE authorities, the investors insisted that they will only talk with the NEPSE Chairperson and continued with their sit-in protest in restricted area.

Arrested investor Koirala narrated that they were in the NEPSE building to demand implementation of the 58-point recommendation furnished by the report in letter.

He further said they had convened to pile pressure on the concerned authorities for the report's recommendation.

The report was prepared some five years ago and it had recommended the government policy reforms and structural reforms needed to end volatility in the capital market and reform financial sector.

Source: National News Agency Nepal