“Invisible Stories”: AFD stages maiden edition of puppet play



Alliance Française de Dhaka (AFD) has recently hosted the first show of the puppet theatre titled ‘Invisible Stories’ by a duo of Bangladeshi artists, Diana Meriline and Md Farhad Ahmed, under French puppeteer Laurie Cannac’s direction of her very own creation.

The maiden edition of this special theatre production was staged on October 4 and 5 at La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka, in Dhanmondi.

The story follows two scientists, studying the impact of ghosts on everyday life in Dhaka. Their subject begins to master them and throws them on a fantastic trip that leads them to meet the wilderness and wisdom of the Sundarbans.