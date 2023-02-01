General

The celebration of the ‘Iodine Month’ kicked off in the country from today. The government observes February each year as the 'Iodine Month' to increase public awareness on the proper consumption of iodized salt.

In this connection, the Salt Trading Corporation (STC) is organising various programmes across the country in collaboration with respective sectors including the Ministry of Health and Population throughout the month of February, it has been said.

Nepal is a member country to the Universal Salt Iodization, and it has been celebrating the Month since 1998.

Due to a lack of iodized salt, people suffer from various health issues including visible goiter, said doctors. The figure of visible goiter dropped to 0.4 percent in 2007 from whopping 44.2 percent in 1986.

As part of the campaign to promote use of iodized salt, the government has come up with the policy to ensure cent percent people of the country use iodized salt.

According to the Nepal Health Research Council survey, 91.0 percent households across the country used iodized salt.

Similarly, the 2016 Nepal Demographic and Health Survey said 94.5 percent children below the age of five consumed appropriate amounts of iodized salt.

"So, there is a need for all concerned sectors to retain this achievement," according to a statement issued here today by the STC.

As part of the celebration of the Month, awareness programmes about the physical and mental impacts due to a lack of the consumption of required amount of iodized salt in the form of miking, pamphlet distribution and organising exhibition will be organised throughout the month, said the STC.

Source: National News Agency Nepal