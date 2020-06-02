Health & Safety

Ipas Nepal has supported medical goods worth Rs 2 million to the Gandaki Province Health Directorate. Ipas Nepal’ representative Saraswoti Puri handed over the medical supplies to the Gandaki state government’s Social Development Minister, Naradevi Pun and Province Health Director Dr Binod Bindu Sharma here on Monday.

Puri said the medical supplies have been provided for five districts of the State in view of the increasing risk of coronavirus in the province. According to her the medical goods which include PPEs would be made available to the doctors and health workers working at the frontline in the prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19 in Nawalparasi, Gorkha, Syangja, Myagdi and Parbat districts.

Ipas is an international organization focused on expanding access to safe abortion and contraceptive care and to ending unsafe abortion. The organization has 17 offices globally and we work with partners and governments to advocate for safe, legal abortion, to make contraception widely available and to connect women with information so they can access safe reproductive health services.

The medical supplies comprise N95 masks and other types of face masks, gloves, gowns, apron, PPE and essential medicines, among other goods.

Source: National News Agency Nepal