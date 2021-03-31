Human Rights

Exploration of iron mine found at Sigas rural municipality in Baitadi has begun. According to Sigas rural municipality chair Hari Singh Dhami, the mine has been detected at Sugarkhal of Sigas-1.

Exploration is going on since March 21. The Department of Mines and Geology had carried out a survey earlier here, realising the feasibility of iron ore. Subham Minerals Private Company is carrying out exploration in coordination with Chinese experts. The Shubham Minerals has said during a trial phase, some 80 percent rocks suggest the presence of iron. A team of experts of China has arrived here to support the exploration efforts.

Works are on to connect the site with a 33-KV transmission line. Besides, access road to the site will be upgraded.

Meanwhile, a person who was injured in self-inflicted gunshot here has died. Baitadi’s police chief Deputy Superintendent of Police Narayan Prasad Adhikari said the dead is Laxman Chand, 25, of Dhadaun of Melauli municipality-3. He was referred to Kathmandu after his treatment seemed not possible in the district. He was sent home from Kathmandu citing the treatment was not possible and died in Attariya while being taken to home.

The incident happened on March 27 at his home and police has confiscated a gun from his home. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Source: National News Agency Nepal