General

A 10-bed isolation centre has been established considering the increasing risk of COVID-19 infection. The centre has been set up at the new building of the district hospital.

Considering the increasing number of corona virus infections in the district that neighbours with India, an isolation centre has been prepared for the management of the infected, said Information Officer of District Hospital Baitadi, Harish Pant.

Separate isolation facilities have been prepared for men and women in the centre Isolation established with joint collaboration of Dasharathchand Municipality and the Hospital.

Similarly, a four-bed isolation centre with ICU facility has also been set up in the district hospital. Chief District Officer of Baitadi, Suresh Panthi, said that the isolation centra was constructed as per the decision by the District Disaster Management Committee meeting.

The committee also decided to establish a corona fund of five hundred thousand rupees to build a holding center, quarantine, to vaccinate the people who have missed the vaccination, to run ambulance service among others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal