The Internet Service Providers' Association (ISPA) has decided to make internet service more effective.

A special meeting of ISPA's chairman, board members, chief executive director and others decided to improve internet quality as per global standard by internalizing the goal of digital Nepal framework set by the government. The ISPs have been called to cooperate with each other. They are also for managing well the service.

Similarly, the special gathering is to work in unison with the Nepal Telecommunications Authority and other concerned agencies of Nepal government for making internet sector systematic. Issuing a press release following the gathering, ISPA stated that procedural preparation would be intensified to implement the decisions.

Source: National News Agency Nepal