The Embassy of Israel has provided a set of medical equipment to the Patan Academy of Health Sciences (PAHS) or Patan Hospital.

Israel's Ambassador to Nepal, Hanan Goder, handed anesthetic equipment, patient monitor and electrocardiograph equipment to Hospital Director Dr Rabi Shakya amidst a programme here today.

On the occasion, the Ambassador praised the hospital for its proactive role in the treatment and control of the coronavirus and said the Embassy had chosen it for the assistance, recognizing its contribution to stem of the virus.

Hospital director Dr Shakya said the Academy which had suffered a severe financial crisis for around ten months due to coronavirus crisis could extend its service after receiving the assistance.

Source: National News Agency Nepal