Key Issues

Israeli ambassador to Nepal Hanan Goder-Goldberger has paid a courtesy call on National Assembly (NA) chairman Ganesh Timilsina at latter’s office in Singhdurbar today.

Matters relating to bilateral relations and mutual benefits were discussed in the meeting. On the occasion, Chairman Timilsina said that Nepal and Israel were enjoying harmonious bilateral relations since the past 60 years. He also urged the envoy to promote Nepali tourism adding that Israeli technology used in agriculture was important to Nepal as well.

Similarly, Ambassador Hanan shared that both countries were enjoying friendly relations since long. He said that Nepali workers were receiving equal remuneration and treatment in par with local Israeli citizens.

Source: National News Agency Nepal