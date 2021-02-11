General

Israeli ambassador to Nepal Hanan Goder has paid a courtesy call on Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Padma Kumari Aryal at the latter’s office in Singh Durbar today.

Issues related to agriculture centre of excellence were discussed during the meeting. Minister Aryal opined that the agriculture sector could get further progress if Israeli technology and training could be brought to Nepal.

The government of Nepal is providing training opportunities to Nepali students in Israel under the earn and learn programme. On the occasion, the Israeli envoy committed to managing technical support to Nepal for the success Nepal-Israel joint programmes. The programmes will help modernize and commercialize the agro sector in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal