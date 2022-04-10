General

Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Dilendra Prasad Badu said solutions to the problems of price increment of the petroleum product and its transport and supply would be sought scientifically by prioritising customers first.

The government was at work in this regard as crisis in petroleum products globally has had impacts on Nepal as well, he said in talks with representatives of various organisations on Sunday. The government was positive about demands of petroleum and its transport entrepreneurs.

On the occasion, attending representatives from the Nepal LP Gas Industry Association, the Federation of Nepal Petroleum Transport Entrepreneurs and the Nepal Petroleum Dealers' Association drew the minister's attention to the current problems facing petroleum entrepreneurs.

The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has increased the prices of petroleum products lately. However, it refused to continue commissions given to the private petrol stations for picking petroleum products from the NOC citing price hike of the products.

Source: National News Agency Nepal