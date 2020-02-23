General

Chief of Gandaki State Amik Sherchan has said that development of information technology (IT) sector should be prioritised for the nation's prosperity.

Inaugurating the CAN Infotech Fair organised by CAN Federation Kaski in Pokhara on Sunday, the State Chief said that there was no option but to go for technology in the changing global context. The need and relevance of the IT sector has further increased at a time when we have kept the nation's development and prosperity in the top priority.

Geographically remote locations should be brought closer through modern technology, he viewed.

Furthermore, Sherchan said that technology-friendly Act, laws and policies are needed to ensure good governance in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal