Nepali Congress general secretary Dr Shashank Koirala has said it is regrettable that the House of Representatives (HoR) has been dissolved even when there was possibility of forming an alternative government.

The NC general secretary said in a press statement today that announcement of a new election by dissolving the lower house of the Federal Parliament when claims had been made for forming an alternative government as per the President's call was in contravention to democracy and the constitution.

The outgoing parliamentarian also urged one and all to join hands for the protection of democracy and the constitution.

NC leader Sujata Koirala also termed the Friday mid-night dissolution of the House of Representatives was a blow to the constitution and the democracy.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Koirala, issuing a press statement today, said it was unfortunate that the parliament was dissolved and the date for the mid-term election was fixed at a time when the country and the people are suffering from the tribulation of the Corona Virus pandemic.

She opined that it would not be possible to hold the election during a time of the pandemic and this will only take the country towards instability and conflict.

The Nepal Students Union (NSU), the sister organisation of the Nepali Congress, also termed the mid-night dissolution of the House of Representatives as an attack on the democracy and the constitution.

NSU president Rajib Dhungana in a statement he issued today said the dissolution of the lower house of the Federal Parliament, a forum to voice people's concerns, when the entire country is in the grip of COVID-19 and when thousands of people are dying from it will only push the country towards confusion and anarchy.

Source: National News Agency Nepal