Itahari Sub-Metropolitan City has prepared a 100-bed isolation center. Located in the premises of Itahari Stadium at Itahari- 9, the isolation center would come into service from tomorrow, said the Ward Chairperson, Bhupendra Baral.

The construction of the isolation center was begun on September 11. State-1 government had allocated Rs. 2 million for it, according to State Assembly Member from Itahari, said Srabadhwaj Sanba.

The health facility has 12 toilets and two spacious bathrooms, clean running water and electricity along with need health services, Baral added. He is also the coordinator of isolation construction subcommittee.

Previously, Itahari had set up quarantine center at Janata Multiple Campus of Itahari-5. It was started from the first day of nationwide lockdown on March 24. The center ceased its operation after quarantining 606 people as campus management urged local government to relocate the center.

''We asked local government to relocate isolation centre from our campus premises because we were to run online and offline class and conduct examination as well, member of Campus Management Committee, Pramod Bhattarai, said. He added the quarantine was closed following the end of nationwide lockdown.

As of Monday afternoon, 409 were proven COVID-19 pandemic patients in Itahari, according to Lilaraj Bhattarai, the Press Coordinator. There is no death owing to the pandemic in the sub-metropolis so far.

Source: National News Agency Nepal